PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3

* Iran and six world powers have agreed on parameters of a deal meant to block Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of tough Western sanctions. (on.wsj.com/1BWx9wQ)

* Israelis across the political spectrum say they oppose an agreement they see upending the Middle East's fragile balance of power. (on.wsj.com/1ChrCjm)

* A jury ordered Chrysler to pay $150 million to the family of a 4-year-old Georgia boy killed when the 1999 Jeep Cherokee he was in burst into flames during a rear-end collision in a case that put a spotlight on the safety of older vehicles. (on.wsj.com/1FnOeDA)

* Venture-capital firms, such as Andreessen Horowitz, are taking advantage of soaring values for tech startups by creating impromptu funds that take a direct stake in a single startup. (on.wsj.com/1FnOeDA)

* The FTC is considering possible settlement terms to allow Reynolds American to proceed with its $25 billion acquisition of rival tobacco company Lorillard, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1BWzhF8)

* Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's biggest company by revenue, has lost its investment-grade bond rating from Moody's Investors Service and is in danger of being downgraded by other rating firms as it grapples with the financial fallout from a corruption scandal. (on.wsj.com/1GmgS9w) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)