FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
April 3, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Iran and six world powers have agreed on parameters of a deal meant to block Tehran from developing nuclear weapons in exchange for the lifting of tough Western sanctions. (on.wsj.com/1BWx9wQ)

* Israelis across the political spectrum say they oppose an agreement they see upending the Middle East's fragile balance of power. (on.wsj.com/1ChrCjm)

* A jury ordered Chrysler to pay $150 million to the family of a 4-year-old Georgia boy killed when the 1999 Jeep Cherokee he was in burst into flames during a rear-end collision in a case that put a spotlight on the safety of older vehicles. (on.wsj.com/1FnOeDA)

* Venture-capital firms, such as Andreessen Horowitz, are taking advantage of soaring values for tech startups by creating impromptu funds that take a direct stake in a single startup. (on.wsj.com/1FnOeDA)

* The FTC is considering possible settlement terms to allow Reynolds American to proceed with its $25 billion acquisition of rival tobacco company Lorillard, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1BWzhF8)

* Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazil's biggest company by revenue, has lost its investment-grade bond rating from Moody's Investors Service and is in danger of being downgraded by other rating firms as it grapples with the financial fallout from a corruption scandal. (on.wsj.com/1GmgS9w) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.