PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Israeli officials and congressional Republicans on Monday set high bars with exacting conditions for a nuclear accord with Iran. (on.wsj.com/1DeqKBs)

* Viacom Inc said it would take a $785 million pretax charge to second-quarter earnings to cover staff layoffs and to write down the value of underperforming programming. (on.wsj.com/1FwMN5W)

* New technologies that promise to change how food is grown, transported and sold are attracting increased interest from the kinds of investors that have fueled Silicon Valley powerhouses. (on.wsj.com/1CtrM7z)

* The backlog of pending civil cases in the nation's federal courts is at a record, delaying some lawsuits for years. (on.wsj.com/1DeqZMV)

* One of Kleiner Perkins' veteran investors, Matt Murphy, said he is leaving the venture-capital firm. (on.wsj.com/1CtrPjK0

* Federal agencies eager to sharpen their enforcement chops are turning to former U.S. prosecutors to help bring-and win-big cases. (on.wsj.com/1Der9Un)

* BlackRock Inc said it will close or consolidate some money-market funds in response to a recent regulatory overhaul. (on.wsj.com/1y9YXlD)

* Xiaomi of China became the world's fifth-largest smartphone maker by making its customers feel part of an exclusive club, such as by throwing parties for them. (on.wsj.com/1ImjSoT)

* The growth in oil-train shipments fueled by the U.S. energy boom has stalled in recent months, dampened by safety problems and low crude prices. (on.wsj.com/1C8YsEp)

* Starbucks Corp has raised suspicions among European regulators and local governments by reporting losses in big markets for years despite recording hundreds of millions of dollars in annual sales. (on.wsj.com/1DV2rcv)

* DuPont said activist investment firm Trian Fund Management's proposal to break up the chemical company would cost $4 billion and diminish its research capabilities. (on.wsj.com/1COtuUu)

* Proxy-advisory firm ISS says Wynn Resorts Ltd shareholders should protest what it says are governance issues by withholding support for board nominees. (on.wsj.com/1aEJqQd)

* A group of large Wall Street law firms have banded together in an unusual bid to clamp down on a popular hedge-fund strategy aimed at squeezing more money from corporate takeovers. (on.wsj.com/1aeFEw0) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)