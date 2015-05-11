PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China cut interest rates for the third time in six months amid a worse-than-expected economic slowdown as authorities scramble to ease the heavy debt burdens of companies and governments. (on.wsj.com/1F85RZH)

* Saudi Arabia's monarch pulled out of a summit to be hosted by President Barack Obama on Thursday, in a blow to the White House's efforts to build Arab support for a nuclear accord with Iran. King Salman's decision appeared to ripple across the Persian Gulf. Bahrain said on Sunday that its ruler, King Hamad bin Isaa Al Khalifa, had opted not to travel to Washington.(on.wsj.com/1Fe3iXW)

* United Auto Workers officials are considering a plan to encourage the Detroit Three auto makers - General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV - to add thousands of jobs traditionally belonging to autoparts suppliers, hoping to fuel the union's recent string of modest membership increases. (on.wsj.com/1dWiahi)

* GlaxoSmithKline Plc and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill are jointly launching a research center that will focus on one of the areas of most intense interest in HIV/AIDS science: the search for a cure. (on.wsj.com/1RtaXET)

* Nasdaq OMX Group Inc is testing a new use of the technology that underpins the digital currency bitcoin, in a bid to transform the trading of shares in private companies. (on.wsj.com/1F7WxEV)

* Apple Inc has pledged to create enough energy through renewable sources to power its global operations. Now it's setting a far more ambitious goal to do the same for its manufacturing supply chain. Apple says it generates renewable energy - from solar, wind, biogas, fuel cells, geothermal and small hydropower plants - equivalent to 87 percent of the energy used by its facilities worldwide. The company's goal is to get to 100 percent. (on.wsj.com/1zRxxBC)