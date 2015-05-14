PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An Amtrak train involved in a fatal crash in Philadelphia was traveling at more than 100 miles an hour, twice the speed limit, as it entered a sharp curve where it derailed Tuesday night, federal officials said Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1G6BjYR)

* The U.S. House of Representatives approved a measure Wednesday to curb the National Security Agency's ability to collect the telephone records of millions of Americans, intensifying a showdown with Senate Republican leaders who oppose the limitations. (on.wsj.com/1PkCbiE)

* President Barack Obama kicked off two days of talks aimed at reassuring Arab leaders who are skeptical of his diplomatic outreach to Iran, but his task has grown more difficult in recent days, in part because the White House has been describing its goals with Tehran in loftier terms. (on.wsj.com/1H4sbQJ)

* DuPont Co repelled a push by Nelson Peltz and his firm to join its board. In a close vote Wednesday, DuPont shareholders re-elected all of the company's sitting directors, rejecting Peltz's contention that his firm, Trian Fund Management LP, needed to be on the board to juice profits at the 212-year-old producer of Kevlar fibers and Pioneer corn seeds. (on.wsj.com/1e2Demm)

* Adding an experimental drug co-developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and AbbVie Inc to an older treatment for a type of blood cancer delayed disease progression by an average of four and a half months in patients in a new clinical trial, researchers from the American Society of Clinical Oncology said on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1H4wVpr)