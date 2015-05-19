FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19
#Market News
May 19, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Islamic State leaders in Syria have sent money, trainers and fighters to Libya in increasing numbers, raising new concerns for the United States that the militant group is gaining traction in its attempts to broaden its reach and expand its influence. (on.wsj.com/1AbGlTe)

* Investor Carl Icahn said he expects Apple Inc to introduce an ultra-high-definition television in 2016. But after nearly a decade of research, Apple quietly shelved plans to make such a set more than a year ago, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1dgAMso)

* In the traffic-clogged, potholed streets of Kenya's capital city, there is a battle waging for the future of the African taxi ride that is pitting local startups eager to become the "Uber of Kenya" against, well, Uber. (on.wsj.com/1JVFGFl)

* U.S. prosecutors are investigating several high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including the president of the country's congress, on suspicion that they have turned the country into a global hub for cocaine trafficking and money laundering, according to more than a dozen people familiar with the probes. (on.wsj.com/1cLJJJs)

* Thousands of Shiite militiamen converged on the capital of Iraq's Sunni heartland Monday in a desperate attempt to wrest control from Islamic State, a move that threatens to inflame sectarian tensions that have divided the Baghdad government and allowed militants to conquer some of the nation's largest cities. (on.wsj.com/1Fl8VQO) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
