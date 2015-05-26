FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 26
May 26, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 26

Reuters Staff

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Charter Communications is close to a deal for Time Warner Cable that would give cable-mogul John Malone the prize he has been chasing. (on.wsj.com/1FbzbuM)

* A Securities and Exchange Commission program, set up under a 2010 law, offers financial rewards for information on wrongdoing. Many tipsters have found it tough to collect, however. (on.wsj.com/1LDEpnx)

* The U.S. Justice Department has reached a tentative settlement with the Cleveland police on a probe into patterns and practices of policing, according to a person familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1HH77p0)

* Jony Ive, the man responsible for many of Apple Inc's breakthrough designs, is now the company's chief design officer. (on.wsj.com/1HHDfpE)

* Subsidies that made insurance plans affordable face a crucial test with decision expected in June. The court is expected by the end of June to rule on a lawsuit seeking to invalidate subsidies to more than 7.5 million people who bought plans on the federal exchange. (on.wsj.com/1Q7HA7Q) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
