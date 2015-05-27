FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 27
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. businesses, under pressure from activist investors, are plowing more cash into dividends and stock buybacks, fueling worries about long-term investment. (on.wsj.com/1KmO5BO)

* While shareholders cheered news that Time Warner Cable and Charter Communications would combine, some Time Warner Cable bondholders were wary of the debt load the combined company will shoulder. (on.wsj.com/1LFKH5p)

* U.S. authorities are preparing to unveil a criminal indictment against officials of soccer's international governing body that will detail allegations of widespread corruption. (on.wsj.com/1FWHMY5)

* Coca-Cola Co is expected to soon close its deal to take a 16.7 percent stake in energy-drink maker Monster Beverage Corp. (on.wsj.com/1JVajwV)

* The Internal Revenue Service said identity thieves used one of its online services to obtain prior-year tax return information for about 100,000 U.S. households. (on.wsj.com/1FNPcux) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.