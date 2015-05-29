FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 29
#Market News
May 29, 2015 / 5:42 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The New York Stock Exchange is preparing a new plan to make it easier to buy or sell thinly traded stocks, to counter slow midday trading and uneven liquidity. (on.wsj.com/1LPhaq5)

* Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to bank withdrawals of large sums of money that he allegedly paid to keep someone quiet about his "prior misconduct." (on.wsj.com/1FGdsxo)

* Avago Technologies Ltd CEO Hock Tan, a media-shy financial whiz now mounting the largest takeover in high-tech history, is stepping into the limelight with a $37 billion cash-and-stock deal to buy chip maker Broadcom Corp. (on.wsj.com/1SFF5gR)

* China's stock market and more favorable domestic regulations are driving tech firms to plan to list shares in China instead of the United States. (on.wsj.com/1FGIYeK)

* Amazon.com Inc is preparing to broadly expand its fledgling lineup of private-label brands to include grocery items such as milk, cereal, and baby food, as well as household cleaners. (on.wsj.com/1QdHFH9) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
