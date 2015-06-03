FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3
#Market News
June 3, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A long-running congressional battle over privacy and surveillance ended when the Senate voted to curb the collection of Americans' phone records, the first significant retrenchment of government spying powers since the 9/11 attacks. (on.wsj.com/1EUnCqs)

* The fate of hundreds of people aboard a stricken Chinese tour ship remained uncertain more than a day after it capsized, as the government put a stranglehold on information. (on.wsj.com/1EUnAPg)

* FIFA's structure and the lack of clear candidates suggests it may take months to find a successor for Sepp Blatter after he resigned. (on.wsj.com/1cwAgVW)

* More than 50 credit unions have been identified in a confidential report from the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network that cited their increased vulnerability to potential money laundering. (on.wsj.com/1FrNevl)

* With about 100 days remaining on a four-year labor pact, local United Auto Workers units are drawing up strike plans to prepare for potentially contentious negotiations with Detroit auto makers. (on.wsj.com/1JoJu3I)

* Disney is developing a line of wearable, Internet-connected toys that it hopes will draw kids into a new technological ecosystem. (on.wsj.com/1eO8pCl) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

