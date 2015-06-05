PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. officials suspect that hackers in China stole the personal records of as many as four million people in one of the most far-reaching breaches of government computers. (on.wsj.com/1GnprDy)

* Nike Inc's top officials signed a Brazilian sponsorship deal that is a focus of the U.S. probe of alleged corruption at soccer's governing body, highlighting the stakes as prosecutors pursue bribery allegations dating back two decades. (on.wsj.com/1MrFcsd)

* Greece and its creditors have agreed on some aspects of a deal to unlock urgent bailout aid, but differences remain on its soaring debt and the amount of fiscal pain the country will have to swallow. (on.wsj.com/1KcHgVB)

* Dish Network's Charlie Ergen has courted many potential merger partners over the years, but nothing ever came of it. Some on Wall Street say things may be different in the talks with T-Mobile. (on.wsj.com/1M9jhFt)

* OPEC is under pressure to prepare for Iran's full return to the oil market if western sanctions are lifted, but the group is unlikely to take action on the issue at its meeting on Friday, delegates say. (on.wsj.com/1cB7nYS) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)