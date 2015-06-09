FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 9
June 9, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne is reaching out to hedge funds and other potential allies to prod General Motors Co into a merger, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1MjyoMG)

* Greece and its creditors are discussing an extension of the country's bailout program through March 2016, people familiar with the talks said, an offer aimed at breaking a protracted standoff over the terms for fresh aid and averting a Greek default. (on.wsj.com/1MDF8Wp)

* U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Associates LP filed a court injunction to block a proposed $8 billion merger of two Samsung affiliates. (on.wsj.com/1JFgu7P)

* An Exxon Mobil Corp subsidiary and EOG Resources Inc, one of the biggest shale-oil and gas producers, will face state regulators over North Texas energy operations in hearings to assess some oil companies' role in causing Dallas-area earthquakes.(on.wsj.com/1AUuUzf)

* Apple Inc unveiled Apple Music - a new streaming service and an ad-supported online-radio offering - in an attempt to change how people buy and listen to music.(on.wsj.com/1QHg3ub) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
