PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10
June 10, 2015 / 4:45 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel backed the cholesterol-lowering drug Praluent, but panelists said the use of the drug should be limited to certain high-risk groups, such as people with very high cholesterol for genetic reasons. (on.wsj.com/1Qn3Dws)

* The U.S. Justice Department is weighing charging General Motors Co with criminal wire fraud stemming from the auto maker's failure to recall millions of vehicles equipped with a defective ignition switch, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1JBOFPd)

* A move by Deutsche Lufthansa AG to charge extra for airfares purchased through travel agents or travel sites like Expedia Inc has opened a new front in the battle between airlines and their distributors over how customers buy plane tickets. (on.wsj.com/1MGXupu)

* Tesla Motors Inc Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja plans to retire later this year when the electric-car maker appoints his replacement, a move disclosed on Tuesday at the company's annual shareholder meeting. (on.wsj.com/1MGXx4I)

* President Barack Obama is poised to send hundreds more American military advisers to a new base in a strategic Iraqi region to help devise a counterattack against marauding Islamic State militants, U.S. officials said Tuesday, a shift that underscores American concern over recent battlefield losses. (on.wsj.com/1MmyGlN) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
