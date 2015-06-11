FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 11
June 11, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which invests for 18 million Canadians, won the bidding for General Electric Co's private-equity lending business, agreeing to pay $12 billion. (on.wsj.com/1QNnTCD)

* Royal Dutch Shell, Marathon Oil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Irving Oil Ltd and others have quietly agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars into a compensation fund for victims of the deadly 2013 oil-train blast in Quebec, though the industry has maintained it was not responsible for the disaster. (on.wsj.com/1F9LiqV)

* The UK government will start selling shares in Royal Bank of Scotland Group within months in a long-anticipated but highly symbolic move to show the country has moved on from the financial crisis. (on.wsj.com/1S6hbKp)

* With a young, increasingly busy and mobile audience, the allure of the dating app business can be intoxicating - and the market is big. But companies face challenges. (on.wsj.com/1e4n2Bu)

* Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky Lab found malware believed to be used by Israeli spies that targeted three hotels that hosted nuclear talks between Iran and world powers. (on.wsj.com/1Iv89lL) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
