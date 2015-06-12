FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12
June 12, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Dick Costolo is stepping down as chief executive of Twitter Inc on July 1, as the company struggles to convince Wall Street of its growth strategy. Chairman and co-founder Jack Dorsey will take over as interim chief executive. (on.wsj.com/1MtNiQj)

* European Union regulators have opened a formal investigation into Amazon.com Inc's electronic-books business, the latest in a series of probes targeting U.S.-based technology giants that could affect how they operate in Europe. (on.wsj.com/1MrICdQ)

* Dish Network Corp is in talks with banks about funding a bid for T-Mobile U.S. Inc that would include as much as $15 billion in cash, in the latest sign the takeover effort is progressing. (on.wsj.com/1KItYR3)

* The Obama administration is considering opening a network of new bases in Iraq like the hub being established west of Baghdad, the nation's top military officer said, something that would deepen the U.S. role in the war against Islamic State. (on.wsj.com/1MuJGxG)

* A policy of eBay Inc and its PayPal unit regarding so-called robocalls is drawing more scrutiny, with the Federal Communications Commission saying it may violate federal law and could result in thousands of dollars in fines. (on.wsj.com/1I80kzz) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
