PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 17
#Funds News
June 17, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Starbucks Corp is closing its La Boulange pastry shops and will focus on expanding the brand in house. (on.wsj.com/1HRMuFP)

* Former American International Group Chief Executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg said he would appeal a decision not to award shareholders any of the $40 billion in damages they were seeking in the government bailout case. (on.wsj.com/1HRLEJh)

* U.S. companies from Ford Motor Co to supermarket chain Kroger Co have boosted their pension plans' bets on hedge funds, a shift that left many of them on the short end of a stock-market rally. (on.wsj.com/1HRLUrL)

* Amazon Inc is developing a mobile application that would pay individuals to drop off packages in an effort to cut down on rising shipping costs. (on.wsj.com/1HRMlCd)

* Video-streaming service Hulu is working harder to please television giants, and in the process luring some content producers from Netflix Inc. (on.wsj.com/1HRMTYS) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
