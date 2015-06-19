FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 19
#Market News
June 19, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* American Express Co is lifting its restrictions on merchants who accept its cards from steering customers to other brands, after a judge found the practice anticompetitive. (on.wsj.com/1LmvKFB)

* The empire that Martha Stewart built on fondant layer cakes and flower arrangements is poised to find a new home. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc is nearing an agreement to sell itself to Sequential Brands Group Inc .(on.wsj.com/1LmvMgH)

* The Federal Communications Commission adopted a rule giving telephone companies wider latitude in preventing robocalls and spam text messages to consumers. (on.wsj.com/1Lmw8Uu)

* Big debts run up by a state economic development fund and its alleged role in politics have roiled Malaysia's markets and led to calls for the prime minister to step aside.(on.wsj.com/1Lmwsmg)

* Oil-and-gas producer Saratoga Resources Inc has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing operating issues, an arbitration award against the company and the sharp decline in energy prices. (on.wsj.com/1LmwN8E) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
