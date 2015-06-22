FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 22
June 22, 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Potential deals among the biggest health insurers-including Cigna Corp, Anthem Inc, Aetna Inc, Humana Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc -could have market overlaps that damp competition, a Journal analysis finds. (on.wsj.com/1H7PJtZ)

* Williams Cos has rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from Energy Transfer Equity Lp worth $48 billion but the natural-gas pipeline company said it is open to other offers. (on.wsj.com/1H7PLCb)

* The Securities and Exchange Commission is fending off a flurry of legal challenges to its in-house court system, which has become a key cog in its enforcement strategy but has drawn mounting criticism. (on.wsj.com/1H7PW0f)

* Music powerhouse Taylor Swift announced Sunday that she won't allow her latest album, "1989", to be included in Apple Inc's new music-streaming service, in a protest over royalties, and spurred a reversal in the tech giant's launch plan. (on.wsj.com/1daQsMM)

* European telecom company Altice SA said it has made an offer to buy France's Bouygues Telecom, confirming weekend reports of a multibillion-dollar takeover approach which could create France's largest operator by subscribers. (on.wsj.com/1daQxjD) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

