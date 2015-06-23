PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called for removing the Confederate battle flag from the statehouse grounds, five days after the Charleston church shooting. (on.wsj.com/1Ng1QEn)

* Chinese fund manager Hillhouse Capital Group is leading an investment of nearly $1 billion in Uber Technologies Inc that involves purchasing bonds that would convert into shares at a discount to the ride-hailing company's initial public offering price, according to people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2hyj)

* Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is interested in General Electric Co's U.S. railway leasing business, people familiar with the matter say, in a deal that could be worth $4 billion. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2eCB)

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is selling its U.S. subsidiary, 11 Main, to online marketplace OpenSky, after its first major foray into the American online shopping market failed to gain traction. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2mSN)

* Takata Corp overlooked internal signs of defective air bags for years and at one point halted global safety audits, according to a congressional report, ratcheting up pressure before a Tuesday Senate hearing. (on.wsj.com/1Ng2zVT)