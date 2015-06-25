FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 25
#Funds News
June 25, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The White House and Republican leaders notched a significant victory Wednesday with the Senate's passage of divisive trade legislation, but the win kicks off a grueling, monthslong process to complete a Pacific trade pact that still faces domestic opposition and must win final congressional approval. (on.wsj.com/1Lw4PdB)

* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn sold his remaining stake in Netflix Inc, banking more than $2 billion in profits, according to securities filings, in part because he is worried that financial markets are "extremely overheated" and destined for a fall.(on.wsj.com/1Lw56NO)

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to settle a probe into whether the bank inappropriately steered private-banking clients to its own investment products, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1Lw5snv)

* The Obama administration for more than a week avoided disclosing the severity of an intrusion into federal computers by defining it as two breaches but divulging just one, said people familiar with the matter. The U.S. suspects China was behind the Office of Personnel Management breach. (on.wsj.com/1GrUwke)

Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
