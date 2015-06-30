FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30
June 30, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Supreme Court dealt a setback to the Obama administration's environmental agenda by rejecting the first-ever rules requiring power plants to cut mercury emissions and other toxic air pollutants. (on.wsj.com/1g4HByu)

* The Supreme Court on Monday upheld Arizona's method of drawing congressional district lines, giving new life to a tool designed to end partisan gerrymandering. (on.wsj.com/1eVJZan)

* The California Senate on Monday passed a much-debated bill to restrict vaccine exemptions, putting one of the country's strongest state-level efforts to clamp down on unvaccinated students in the hands of Governor Jerry Brown. (on.wsj.com/1GJkI9g)

* Trian Fund Management has built a stake of 7.24 percent in Pentair Plc, a maker of pumps and valves, and is asking the company to consider buying up rivals. (on.wsj.com/1efMpQp)

* The Supreme Court denied Google Inc's attempt to overturn a ruling in favor of Oracle Corp in a closely watched case over software copyrights. (on.wsj.com/1dsZTHI)

* Sysco Corp abandoned its planned acquisition of rival US Foods Inc following a federal judge's ruling against the deal, forcing the food-distribution giant to find a new strategy for its future that is likely to include smaller acquisitions. (on.wsj.com/1LEZalu) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
