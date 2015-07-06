FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6
July 6, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Greeks overwhelmingly voted against their international creditors' conditions for further bailout aid, in a result that could push the country closer to bankruptcy and an exit from the euro. (on.wsj.com/1H24hG0)

* Private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP said on Saturday it had hired Zhang Liping, a senior Credit Suisse Group AG banker, to head its operations in China. (on.wsj.com/1H26wt9)

* Manulife Financial Corp's banking subsidiary said on Monday it would install hundreds of new automated teller machines in convenience stores across Canada. Manulife Bank of Canada will add about 830 ATMs in Canadian Stores. (on.wsj.com/1H27buC)

* McDonald's Corp and Yum Brands Inc are looking to add digital options in China that will make their fast-food sales even faster and win back business after a rough year in the critical Chinese market. (on.wsj.com/1H258GK)

* Key elements of a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and six world powers were falling into place Sunday, but U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the Obama administration could walk away from the negotiations if Iran proves "intransigent" on the remaining issues by Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/1H25kWH) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
