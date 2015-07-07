PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 7

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Angela Merkel's power after a decade in office has become seemingly untouchable, both within Germany and across Europe. But with the "no" vote in Sunday's Greek referendum on bailout terms posing the biggest challenge yet to decades of European integration, risks to the European project resulting from Germany's rise as the continent's most powerful country are becoming clear. (on.wsj.com/1LTw1TM)

* E-cig shop owners are bracing for new rules that are expected to require federal approval for nearly all flavored liquid nicotine juices and e-cig devices sold in vape stores. (on.wsj.com/1NK7UVa)

* The White House is crafting a Middle East strategy for the remaining 18 months of President Barack Obama's term that would more forcefully address conflicts in Iraq, Yemen and Syria amid tensions over the conclusion of talks with Iran. (on.wsj.com/1H850Vw)

* Rodney Piatt, Mylan's vice chairman, lead independent director and compensation-committee chief, was the main developer at the Pittsburgh office park where the generic-drug giant built its new headquarters. (on.wsj.com/1CX6ssY)

* Hacking Team, which sells software allowing governments to hack into computers, has itself been hacked, and files posted late Sunday indicate it sold surveillance technology to dozens of countries. (on.wsj.com/1HcjTsS)

* JP Morgan Chase & Co named a relative newcomer to the bank to be its top lawyer, succeeding the executive who led the firm through a series of bruising clashes with regulators. Stacey Friedman will succeed Stephen Cutler as general counsel early next year and would become the sole female senior lawyer among the largest U.S. banks. (on.wsj.com/1H5MaiK)

* John Elkann, chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and scion of Italy's Agnelli family, isn't giving up on forging a partnership with General Motors, despite being rebuffed by his Detroit rival twice in the past four years. (on.wsj.com/1gkzGNx) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)