PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 10

July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In the past 18 months cable entrepreneur Patrick Drahi has stitched together $40 billion in deals, including a $23 billion takeover of SFR, France's second-largest mobile company. Now he's targeting the U.S. market. (on.wsj.com/1Hjo4mT)

* The race to come up with a last-minute proposal to keep Greece in the eurozone began with a Sunday night phone call from Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to French President François Hollande, moments after Greece's referendum dealt a near-fatal blow to the talks. (on.wsj.com/1HjunH4)

* Ford Motor Co will move production of small cars from a plant in Michigan to a factory outside the U.S. in 2018 in a new setback to efforts to create a market for small cars made in the United States. (on.wsj.com/1J7mtyB)

* On the brink of a meltdown, the Greek economy already is seizing up in many places amid capital controls and growing fears that the country may soon crash out of the eurozone. (on.wsj.com/1GahJGl)

* As competition in the pay-TV industry increases and subscribers trim cable bills, ESPN is entering belt-tightening mode. (on.wsj.com/1UH7ynw)

* Procter & Gamble is dismantling a beauty business it aggressively built a decade ago, giving up on areas like salon products and designer perfumes that distracted from core areas and hurt its growth. The world's largest consumer-products company said it would carve off brands including Wella shampoos, Clairol hair dye and CoverGirl makeup and merge them with Coty Inc in a complicated $13 billion deal. (on.wsj.com/1SbjkCN)

* Days ahead of its planned breakup, eBay Inc suffered a blow in its effort to sell its eBay Enterprise unit, as one of the division's biggest customers said it would move much of its business elsewhere. Toys "R" Us Inc on Thursday said it would take control of its U.S. e-commerce operations by mid-2016, rather than relying on eBay Enterprise. (on.wsj.com/1CsRLDa) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)