PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23
July 23, 2015 / 4:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - July 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Anthem Inc is nearing a deal to buy Cigna for more than $48 billion in a transaction that would dramatically reshape the health-insurance industry. (on.wsj.com/1HK0Q9A)

* Bank of America shook up its management team Wednesday, months after regulators chastised the firm's leadership after another flubbed "stress test" submission. (on.wsj.com/1LEftOe)

* Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, an outspoken bull on China, says the country's recent stock-market rout will likely have broad, far-reaching repercussions. (on.wsj.com/1Jzj4Zx)

* Chinese oil firm Cnooc bought Canada's Nexen in 2013 for global reach. Now Nexen's poor productivity and a July spill place it high among soured bets by China's state-controlled oil companies. (on.wsj.com/1IfgiHO)

* The Pentagon is moving toward providing Ukraine with bigger, longer-range radar to help it counter artillery being used by Russia-backed rebels, as U.S. military officials signal a growing willingness to bolster the country's defenses. (on.wsj.com/1Jg1YUR)

* The White House's efforts to sell Congress on its nuclear accord with Iran produced a small uptick in support from the administration's allies this week, though many others remained on the fence. (on.wsj.com/1TSmApe) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
