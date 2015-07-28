FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 28
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The Obama administration plans to restore federal funding for prison inmates to take college courses, a potentially controversial move that comes amid a broader push to overhaul the criminal justice system. (on.wsj.com/1IDgh7h)

* The National Security Agency will destroy the telephone records of millions of Americans it has collected over almost 10 years once it has resolved pending litigation and implemented a new surveillance law. (on.wsj.com/1Kv0jcK)

* When Mylan NV moved its legal home to the Netherlands it gained not just tax savings, but a Dutch corporate rule book that gave it more levers to resist takeovers, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' $40 billion proposal. (on.wsj.com/1IpYKxp)

* Procter & Gamble Co is expected to soon name David Taylor as CEO, succeeding A.G. Lafley, who came out of retirement to take a second stint running the company. (on.wsj.com/1I5Yekt)

* With its decision to end auto production in the United States, Mitsubishi Motors Corp has become the latest second-tier car maker to shift its focus away from crowded, mature markets to smaller emerging economies. (on.wsj.com/1Ku8ZD9) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.