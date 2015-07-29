PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - July 29

July 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Texas oil man, a Wall Street financier and several former U.S. ambassadors are among the top donors to Jeb Bush's super PAC, providing hard evidence the Republican establishment is rallying to his presidential candidacy as he girds for a long primary battle. (on.wsj.com/1JtJ9NT)

* Turkey drew NATO deeper into the Middle East conflict on Tuesday, while threatening to further inflame regional turmoil by signaling an end to three years of peace talks with Kurdish separatists. (on.wsj.com/1MsSFln)

* A sharp earnings acceleration by the top U.S. auto makers through June is overshadowing Volkswagen AG's sweet success in finally capturing the global sales crown from Toyota Motor Corp. Rising U.S. demand for pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles, spurred by lower gasoline prices, is propelling domestic margins at General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co to levels more typical of German luxury car makers. (on.wsj.com/1Da58rU)

* China is trying to rewrite the rules of the global Internet, aiming to control online discourse and reduce U.S. influence. (on.wsj.com/1D7nqug)

* Growth in national health spending, which had dropped to historic lows in recent years, has snapped back and is set to continue at a faster pace over the next decade, federal actuaries said. (on.wsj.com/1Mtsc7f)

* Wal-Mart has sent out a memo to hundreds of suppliers warning them to comply with labeling laws, emphasizing that the amount inside a package matches what is printed on the outside. (on.wsj.com/1Mtsc7f)

* Procter & Gamble said company veteran David Taylor will take over as CEO on Nov. 1, with A.G. Lafley shifting to the role of executive chairman. (on.wsj.com/1fFqZga) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)