PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 4

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An unhappy and unsettled electorate is giving a lift to anti-establishment candidates and changing the dynamics of the 2016 presidential contest for both parties, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. (on.wsj.com/1g2TGnq)

* The United States and Turkey have reached an understanding meant to assure the Ankara government that plans to drive Islamic State militants from a safe zone in northern Syria won't clear the way for Kurdish fighters to move in. (on.wsj.com/1eOOfHH)

* Citadel, a hedge-fund firm that nearly collapsed during the financial crisis, is thriving again and expanding as aggressively as ever, unlike some competitors that turned cautious. (on.wsj.com/1MIYOLt)

* Funds managed by Franklin Resources Inc, Blackstone Group LP and Oaktree Capital Group LLC , among others, are facing paper losses on substantial investments this year in exploration-and-production companies. The sector is coming under further pressure as oil prices have turned downward again, dropping below $46 a barrel in New York to a four-month low. (on.wsj.com/1ePgztC)

* Puerto Rico missed most of a $58 million bond payment Monday, marking the first default by the U.S. commonwealth and escalating its attempt to restructure about $72 billion in debt. The payment to bondholders is the first skipped since Alejandro García Padilla in June said the island's debts were unsustainable and urged negotiations with creditors, which range from individuals to hedge funds. (on.wsj.com/1KN1R4U)

* As the scale of global trade gets bigger, many small and midsize U.S. ports, such as the Port of Portland, face the prospect of falling off the map entirely. Barges loaded with Idaho-grown peas and lentils until this spring regularly chugged downriver to Portland's port, the first leg in a journey that would end in supermarkets and restaurants across Asia and Europe. (on.wsj.com/1DoWq9o)

* A sweeping federal rule intended to slash carbon-dioxide emissions from power plants will have an uneven impact on the energy industry, boosting the outlook for some regions and companies while biting others. (on.wsj.com/1DlU7Em) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)