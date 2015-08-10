FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 10
August 10, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Industry representatives and a group of state attorneys general are preparing to file lawsuits soon to challenge Obama administration rules requiring significant cuts in power-plant carbon emissions. (on.wsj.com/1J52XIW)

* Donald Trump struck a defiant tone, making clear he isn't about to exit the Republican Party presidential primary nor retreat from remarks about a Fox News debate moderator that have drawn a torrent of criticism. (on.wsj.com/1ICnkaK)

* Members of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission are close to a bipartisan agreement to lay out for the first time how the FTC views its authority to bring cases against businesses alleging "unfair" competition. (on.wsj.com/1MeOg53)

* The oil market indicates that prices could stay lower for longer, delivering a fresh blow to hard-hit energy exploration-and-production companies. (on.wsj.com/1IRUNNC)

* Berkshire Hathaway Inc's expected deal for Precision Castparts Corp demonstrates the conglomerate's focus on acquisitions, rather than stock investing or the insurance business, as the way to drive earnings higher. (on.wsj.com/1P08G0W)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
