FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 11
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 11, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. authorities are preparing to unseal sweeping charges as early as Tuesday against a group of traders and computer hackers who allegedly schemed to get early access to press releases about mergers and acquisitions and trade on them before the deals were made public. (on.wsj.com/1MlONUx)

* Google Inc said Monday it had created a holding company, Alphabet Inc, that will manage each of its growing cast of businesses. Alphabet will be run by Google's current leaders, including Chief Executive Larry Page, co-founder Sergey Brin and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat. (on.wsj.com/1J0dGCx)

* China's central bank moved to devalue its tightly controlled currency as the world's second-largest economy continues to sputter. (on.wsj.com/1P2tKUF)

* Chevron Corp is struggling harder than its peers, the victim not just of low crude prices but also of its unique growth strategy gone awry. (on.wsj.com/1N5gvUs)

* International Business Machines Corp's planned acquisition of Merge Healthcare Inc, which sells systems that help doctors store and access medical images, is a crucial step in its plan to put artificial intelligence to use in medicine. (on.wsj.com/1TiCOeu)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.