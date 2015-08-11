PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* U.S. authorities are preparing to unseal sweeping charges as early as Tuesday against a group of traders and computer hackers who allegedly schemed to get early access to press releases about mergers and acquisitions and trade on them before the deals were made public. (on.wsj.com/1MlONUx)

* Google Inc said Monday it had created a holding company, Alphabet Inc, that will manage each of its growing cast of businesses. Alphabet will be run by Google's current leaders, including Chief Executive Larry Page, co-founder Sergey Brin and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat. (on.wsj.com/1J0dGCx)

* China's central bank moved to devalue its tightly controlled currency as the world's second-largest economy continues to sputter. (on.wsj.com/1P2tKUF)

* Chevron Corp is struggling harder than its peers, the victim not just of low crude prices but also of its unique growth strategy gone awry. (on.wsj.com/1N5gvUs)

* International Business Machines Corp's planned acquisition of Merge Healthcare Inc, which sells systems that help doctors store and access medical images, is a crucial step in its plan to put artificial intelligence to use in medicine. (on.wsj.com/1TiCOeu)