FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 12
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* China's surprise move to weaken its currency drew quick condemnation from U.S. lawmakers and threatens to hurt the Obama administration's push to seal a sweeping trade agreement with Pacific nations. (on.wsj.com/1gyo4X4)

* Beijing signaled with its currency devaluation that the domestic economic slowdown it has failed to reverse is no longer a problem confined within China's borders. It is now the world's problem, too. (on.wsj.com/1hwOLw9)

* Hillary Clinton is turning over to federal authorities the private computer server she used to handle her emails when she served as secretary of state. (on.wsj.com/1JbKvOP)

* Two years after SoftBank Group Corp bought Sprint Corp for $22 billion, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is struggling to overhaul the troubled U.S. carrier. (on.wsj.com/1HF3oCs)

* Dr Pepper Snapple Group is paying $20 million for an 11.7 percent stake in BodyArmor, the sports drink startup headed by Vitaminwater co-founder Mike Repole and backed by investors that include NBA star Kobe Bryant. (on.wsj.com/1Npi2mr) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.