PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 13
August 13, 2015 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Vice President Joe Biden this week is sounding out friends and family about a presidential bid, as some Democrats press him to enter the race and give the party another option in the face of lingering controversies involving Hillary Clinton.(on.wsj.com/1DOqD1U)

* Apple Inc, grappling with swooning sales of the once-blockbuster iPad and sensing an opening in the changing ways of work, is making its broadest assault to date on business computing. (on.wsj.com/1Eog3tw)

* AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson launched a robust defense of the DirecTV acquisition that has been criticized as ill-timed in the face of rapid declines in cable television subscriptions. (on.wsj.com/1JUXcwd)

* Months after its blockbuster U.S. IPO, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth in more than three years, while its transactions with Chinese consumers also disappointed. (on.wsj.com/1WjjMUb)

Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
