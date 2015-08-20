PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug 20

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Marine Le Pen's quest to transform France's far-right National Front party from a fringe movement into a dominant force in European politics is hitting a fundamental obstacle: her father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen. (on.wsj.com/1hNsc6q)

- The Federal Reserve faces a potential cliffhanger about whether to raise interest rates at its September meeting, a decision that will test Chairwoman Janet Yellen's ability to lead an uncertain policy-making committee. (on.wsj.com/1hNscDF)

- Hillary Clinton's campaign said emails on the private server she used when secretary of state contained material that is now classified, the clearest explanation thus far of an issue that has roiled her bid for the presidency. (on.wsj.com/1hNsgmM)

- Influential law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz on Tuesday called on the Securities and Exchange Commission to consider allowing U.S. companies to do away with the obligatory updates, one of the most important rituals on Wall Street and in corporate America, suggesting that they distract executives from long-term goals. (on.wsj.com/1hNshHk)

- As French authorities crack down in the port of Calais, thousands of more well-heeled migrants trying to reach the UK are turning to smuggling rings that promise a safer passage. (on.wsj.com/1hNslqp)

- Coinciding campaign events miles apart in New Hampshire offered a uniquely split-screen perspective on the sprawling, volatile Republican primary contest. Jeb Bush, a former two-term governor of Florida, kin to two American presidents and policy wonk, is favored by many in the GOP establishment, but hasn't ignited the conservative grass roots. Donald Trump, a blustery reality-television star who has never held public office, is openly mocked by GOP leaders and mobbed by voters wherever he goes. (on.wsj.com/1hNsmuG)