PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 21

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- When oil prices started to edge down a year ago, most energy mavens thought the drop would be small and short-lived. Instead, the price of crude has plunged by almost 60 percent from its 2014 peak. (on.wsj.com/1J8Uxx4)

- With sales of DVDs, videogames and traditional packaged software slumping for years, more U.S. state and local governments are eyeing technologies, such as streaming video subscriptions and cloud computing, to help make up for hundreds of millions of dollars or more in lost revenue. (on.wsj.com/1J8UGkd)

- Boeing Co and supplier GKN Plc are wrestling to produce a crucial component for the updated version of its workhorse 737 jet, amid concerns that a shortage could derail ambitious plans to boost production. (on.wsj.com/1J8UVM7)

- Biases can creep into complex computer code despite even the best efforts to keep it out. Computer scientists are just starting to study the problem and devise ways to guard against it. (on.wsj.com/1J8V0zb)

- One of Joe Biden's top challenges is determining whether he could corner enough support from working-class Americans and independents to make him a formidable threat to Hillary Clinton. (on.wsj.com/1J8V2Hi)

- A new Pentagon report says China's reclamation of landmass among a string of artificial islands in the South China Sea has grown dramatically in recent months, and that Beijing is aggressively patrolling the waters there to assert its territorial claims. (on.wsj.com/1J8V3v4) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)