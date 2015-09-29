FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29
#Market News
September 29, 2015 / 5:02 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Aluminum maker Alcoa Inc, hurt by depressed prices, said it plans to split into two publicly traded companies next year, one a maker of raw aluminum and the other focused on high-tech parts for the aerospace industry.(on.wsj.com/1KOXsd1)

- Google Inc designed its self-driving cars to follow the rules of the road. Now it's teaching them to drive like people by cutting corners, edging into intersections and crossing double-yellow lines. (on.wsj.com/1KOXAZP)

- Workers at several of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV factories have rejected a proposed labor contract, indicating the Italian-U.S. auto maker is having a tough time selling a four-year deal that raises wages but falls short of expectations. (on.wsj.com/1KOXCAV)

- Yahoo Inc's bold plan to spin off more than $20 billion worth of shares in Alibaba Holding Group Ltd without incurring a tax bill just got riskier. The Internet company said in a filing Monday it will move forward with a spinoff despite not having the explicit blessing of tax regulators. (on.wsj.com/1KOXL7y)

- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it would end its controversial $7 billion drilling program in the Alaskan Arctic after a disappointing drilling season, becoming the latest big oil company to abandon the riches under the northern seas in the face of stubbornly low crude prices. (on.wsj.com/1KOXTns)

- U.S. President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday clashed publicly over how to resolve the conflict in Syria, in a showdown in front of the rest of the world's leaders that added uncertainty to the burgeoning crisis in the Middle East. (on.wsj.com/1KOY2HH) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
