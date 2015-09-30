PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept 30

Sept 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- International aviation authorities are expected to delay implementation of global tracking of commercial aircraft to 2018 from 2016 amid widespread resistance from the industry and national regulators. (on.wsj.com/1YNFIYV)

- Japanese industrial output fell unexpectedly for the second straight month in August, raising the possibility that the world's third-largest economy will fall into a recession for the second time in as many years and adding to fears about global growth. (on.wsj.com/1Vm7JaE)

- Japan said Indonesia has chosen China's bid over its own to build a $5 billion high-speed rail project on the island of Java, ending a drawn-out process that included two unexpected reversals by Jakarta in the past month. (on.wsj.com/1O0Q42B)

- China has capped the amount of money Chinese holders of bank and credit cards can withdraw outside the country, in its latest effort to discourage people from moving badly needed capital offshore. (on.wsj.com/1jwNdmF)

- A weeklong visit to America by Chinese President Xi Jinping sought to present China not just as an economic powerhouse, but as a peer and a partner of the U.S. in tackling global issues. He touted business opportunities to top American CEOs in Seattle, then pledged billions of dollars in funding to the United Nations in New York. (on.wsj.com/1QKmWMa)

- An alleged $258 million embezzlement scandal at a junket business that lends money to high-rollers inside the VIP rooms of Wynn Resorts Ltd's Macau casino is adding to the woes of the world's biggest gambling center. Investors in the junket rushed to pull out money after speculation about the alleged incident spread within casino circles. (on.wsj.com/1LiTlvg)

- Saudi Arabia and other leading Arab states ruled out any cooperation with an emerging Russian military alliance operating inside Syria and vowed to dial up their support for rebels seeking to overthrow Moscow ally President Bashar al-Assad. (on.wsj.com/1JA2pEw) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)