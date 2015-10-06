FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

October 6, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. federal law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged bribery scheme involving payments to officials at the United Nations to gain support for real-estate development in Macau. (on.wsj.com/1JPvWKF)

- U.S. industries as diverse as aerospace, agriculture and apparel lauded a historic 12-nation Pacific trade deal struck Monday, while pharmaceutical makers, tobacco companies and others criticized the pact as falling short in key areas. (on.wsj.com/1LdE5cM)

- Google Inc plans to invest in a new round of funding for Symphony Communication Services LLC that values the Wall Street-backed messaging company at about $650 million, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1RreVN1)

- Pharmaceutical companies' U.S. revenue growth for leading drugs has far outpaced demand in the past five years, thanks to the industry's pricing power, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of corporate filings and industry data. (on.wsj.com/1Lf5yPB)

- Du Pont said Chief Executive Ellen Kullman would retire next week as the company slashed its earnings outlook and pledged to speed up cost-cutting plans. (on.wsj.com/1PfXOP3)

- Twitter Inc is handing the CEO reins back to Jack Dorsey, entrusting its founding architect to reassure investors and revive the social media service's sagging user growth.(on.wsj.com/1j94EtJ)

- Volkswagen patriarch Ferdinand Piëch, ousted from the supervisory board in the spring, is exerting influence behind the scenes over Volkswagen affairs amid an emissions-testing scandal that pushed out the executive he opposed.(on.wsj.com/1JPtsvT)

- International Business Machines Corp has formed a new business unit to capitalize on the recent groundswell in artificial intelligence. The new Cognitive Business Solutions group will advise companies on how to take advantage of IBM's Watson artificial-intelligence software. (on.wsj.com/1RrMSx8) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
