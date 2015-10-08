PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 8

Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Dell Inc and private-equity firm Silver Lake are in advanced talks to buy EMC Corp, a deal that would rank as the biggest technology-industry takeover ever and remove questions about EMC that have hung over the data-storage giant for more than a year. (on.wsj.com/1Pjgduj)

- The United Auto Workers reached a new tentative contract agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , averting a strike that would have idled some, if not all, of the auto maker's U.S. plants. (on.wsj.com/1WOsTM9)

- The United States ruled out strategic collaboration with Moscow in the Middle East and said Russia has built up a ground force inside Syria with heavy weaponry that could support a Syrian army offensive. (on.wsj.com/1R0tyWN)

- SABMiller rejected a takeover proposal from Anheuser-Busch InBev that valued it as high as $103.88 billion, the latest salvo in what is quickly becoming a tense negotiation between the world's No. 1 and No. 2 brewers. (on.wsj.com/1KZbGKA)

- In a sharp break with the Obama administration's position, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton came out against a major trade agreement reached earlier in the week by the United States and 11 other Pacific nations. (on.wsj.com/1FU1dRS)