PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 9
October 9, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pulled out of the race for the chamber's speaker role, saying the GOP conference needs a fresh face to be united. The vote, which was planned for Thursday, has been postponed.(on.wsj.com/1LBMWvn)

- Deutsche Bank's warning that it expects a big third-quarter loss highlights a potentially bumpy financial-reporting season looming for European banks, as a slate of new chief executives address concerns over profitability. (on.wsj.com/1jf2mcx)

- Sales of Apple Inc's Macintosh computers slowed to the lowest rate in two years, industry research firms reported on Thursday.(on.wsj.com/1N2CN8j)

- Investigators looking into last year's data breach and theft of drivers' records from Uber Technologies have found indications implicating an executive at rival ride-hailing app Lyft Inc, said people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Ll12iL)

- Netflix is raising prices of its most popular streaming plan in the U.S. by $1 to $9.99 a month for new users. (on.wsj.com/1Rx4Puh)

- Bond investor Bill Gross gave his first public account of the circumstances that drove him out of the firm he co-founded, saying in a lawsuit his former colleagues aligned against him to advance their own careers and capture some of his hefty bonus. The suit is asking for damages of at least $200 million. (on.wsj.com/1L9dv5z)

- Dell Inc is pressing ahead with partner Silver Lake on a $50 billion-plus acquisition of data-storage giant EMC Corp, a bold but risky deal that would require massive debt financing at a time when credit markets have become less hospitable to mergers. (on.wsj.com/1R1VARP)

- Volkswagen's top U.S. executive told lawmakers he didn't know or suspect in 2014 that the German auto maker was using "defeat-device" software to evade emissions tests on diesel-powered cars. (on.wsj.com/1jdC8q8)

- Commodities trader Glencore Plc, which has faced intense pressure from investors over its debt pile, said it would cut global zinc production by a third after a collapse in prices of the industrial metal. (on.wsj.com/1Pkpdzw)

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV agreed to boost a top wage rate as it gradually overhauls a controversial factory-worker pay system, handing a victory to the United Auto Workers union that had threatened to strike. (on.wsj.com/1R1WduL) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
