PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12
October 12, 2015 / 4:31 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Iran test-fired a new generation of surface-to-surface ballistic missiles on Sunday, a move that could complicate the implementation of the country's July nuclear deal.(on.wsj.com/1jpG878)

- The Securities and Exchange Commission has quietly pulled back on its use of SEC administrative law judges in contested cases, a practice that brought it criticism and legal challenges.(on.wsj.com/1hz0gmf)

- The United Auto Workers plans to give rank-and-file members more than a week to review a revised tentative contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles . (on.wsj.com/1P9pAOa)

- U.S. patrols near Chinese-built islands in the South China Sea, which could start within days, will challenge Xi Jinping's surprise pledge not to "militarize" the islands. (on.wsj.com/1LIMb3J)

- Officials who gathered in Lima, Peru, for the IMF's annual meeting delivered a message to their American counterparts: Please stop dithering and raise rates. (on.wsj.com/1VN62y5) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
