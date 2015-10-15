PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 15

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The chances of a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase in 2015 are diminishing amid new signs of anemic economic activity, a disappointing development for central bank officials who have been hoping to move this year after a prolonged period of easy-money policies. (on.wsj.com/1PulnUt)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it had received subpoenas from federal prosecutors seeking information related to how it prices drugs, distributes them and helps patients afford the medicines. (on.wsj.com/1MrmjDW)

- Payments startup Square, run by Jack Dorsey of Twitter Inc , officially filed to go public Wednesday, a move that comes as the market for initial public offerings remains shaky.(on.wsj.com/1VTinGl)

- Electric-car maker Tesla Motors Inc will begin distributing autonomous driving features that can automatically park its newer vehicles and allow drivers to take their hands off the wheel for short periods. (on.wsj.com/1LluKk7)

- The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are probing whether the business model of daily fantasy-sports operators violates federal law, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1GdRYf0)