FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 4:25 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 16

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Under pressure from regulators, laboratory firm Theranos Inc has stopped collecting tiny vials of blood drawn from finger pricks for all but one of its tests, according to a person familiar with the matter, backing away from a method the company has touted as it rose to become one of Silicon Valley's hottest startups. (on.wsj.com/1RLpPgZ)

- The world's biggest airline faces its biggest merger-integration test this weekend, when American Airlines shifts its US Airways unit onto its reservation system. (on.wsj.com/1MFMgnF)

- Albertsons Co's postponed initial public stock offering marks a setback for the beefed-up rival to supermarket leader Kroger Co, as it seeks to pare debt and invest in store upgrades to woo fickle U.S. shoppers. (on.wsj.com/1NfiODm)

- Tech-startup incubator Y Combinator has raised a $700 million venture-capital fund aimed at expanding ownership stakes in its most successful companies. (on.wsj.com/1ZHlxfR)

- Netflix is facing skepticism from credit card industry executives and experts after the firm said payment miscues contributed to worse-than-expected subscriber results.(on.wsj.com/1MGgGpW)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.