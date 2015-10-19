FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 19
October 19, 2015 / 4:35 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's once world-beating economy sputtered further in the third quarter, decelerating to its slowest pace since the global financial crisis and adding to concerns about the global economic outlook.(on.wsj.com/1hMxKgZ)

- A high-profile U.S. probe of bribery allegations against Wal-Mart Stores Inc's Mexican operations has found little in the way of major offenses, and could be resolved with a fine and no criminal charges against Wal-Mart executives.(on.wsj.com/1GljEyS)

- Syrian pro-regime forces backed by Russian airstrikes have expanded their ground offensive to the strategic city of Aleppo.(on.wsj.com/1ZPv9oR)

- Time Inc has snapped up Hello Giggles Inc, operator of the pop-culture, beauty and lifestyle website HelloGiggles.com. Terms were not disclosed. One person familiar with the purchase suggested it was in the range of $20 million. (on.wsj.com/1LYtnHz)

- The Obama administration begins implementing its landmark nuclear agreement with Iran with an eye toward lifting the expansive sanctions imposed on Tehran in the past decade. But concerns about the terms of the deal continue to grow.(on.wsj.com/1LjjzKR)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
