PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20
October 20, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- United Continental Holdings said Chief Executive Oscar Munoz is on medical leave indefinitely following a heart attack last week, and it named the company's general counsel as acting CEO. (on.wsj.com/1MQrUrT)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it plans to shift from making deals and toward more of the research-based approach it had once shunned. (on.wsj.com/1GQ9qkV)

- Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village, an 11,200-apartment complex that rode the boom and bust of the real-estate cycle, is set to be sold to Blackstone Group LP for about $5.3 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1LHkOFk)

- A New York judge declared a mistrial in a financial fraud case against three former Dewey & LeBoeuf executives.(on.wsj.com/1RkO7h1)

- Canada's Conservative Party was ousted after almost a decade in power, as voter discontent and a souring economy helped Justin Trudeau sweep into the top office. (on.wsj.com/1hOU09O)

- Millennium Health agreed to pay $256 million to resolve government allegations that it billed Medicare for unnecessary tests. (on.wsj.com/1OPlVn9) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

