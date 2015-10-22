PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 22

Oct 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. authorities have launched a series of wide-ranging investigations into whether Venezuela's leaders used Petróleos de Venezuela, or PdVSA, to loot billions of dollars from the country through kickbacks and other schemes.(on.wsj.com/1jUQ8pe)

- Approval of a four-year labor contract with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV appeared headed for victory Wednesday night after United Auto Workers members at the auto maker's larger plants voted in favor of the deal.(on.wsj.com/1KpxhIq)

- Western Digital Corp agreed to buy SanDisk Corp for about $19 billion in cash and stock, a deal that moves the disk drive maker into a faster-growing business that uses chips to store data. (on.wsj.com/1W5IFFr)

- The United States and Russia will meet at an international conference on Syria this week, in their first face-to-face talks on the crisis since Russian warplanes began combat missions over Syria. (on.wsj.com/1KpuAGA)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc defended its relationship with a specialty pharmacy that distributes some of its drugs, following a critical report by a short-selling research firm that wiped as much as $20 billion from its market value on Wednesday. (on.wsj.com/1RpAFID)