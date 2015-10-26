FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 26
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2015 / 4:55 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Oct 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Interviews with former employees, doctors who prescribe Valeant drugs and patients indicate that the ties between Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc and mail-order pharmacy Philidor are more interconnected than previously disclosed. (on.wsj.com/1PN2fC7)

- Quarterly profits and sales from big American companies are poised to fall for the first time since the recession, as some industrial firms warn of a pullback in spending. (on.wsj.com/1PNfK4I)

- The United Auto Workers has struck a tentative labor deal with General Motors Co, avoiding a strike that would have dented the company's U.S. production and clearing the path for members to vote on the proposal, which sets pay and benefits for the next four years. (on.wsj.com/1i7Txjo)

- Volkswagen AG has suspended a larger number of employees than previously acknowledged following a recommendation from the law firm conducting an internal probe into the auto maker's emissions cheating scandal. (on.wsj.com/206CErv)

- Citigroup Inc is testing new technology with automated-teller-machine maker Diebold Inc that would allow customers to withdraw money with an eyeball scan or a code on a smartphone instead of a card swipe. (on.wsj.com/1GBW3tQ)

- Wal Mart Stores is looking to boost sales with fewer products, adding to tensions with its suppliers. (on.wsj.com/1Ml2N1A) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.