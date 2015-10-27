FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27
October 27, 2015

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 27

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A U.S. Navy destroyer sailed within 12 nautical miles of artificial islands claimed by China, in a direct challenge to Beijing that raises the stakes in an expanding, multination territorial dispute.(on.wsj.com/1H5uNi9)

- A state banking regulator is poised to fine Goldman Sachs Group Inc $50 million for a former employee's alleged obtaining and sharing of confidential supervisory materials from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.(on.wsj.com/1H5yBjE)

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc defended itself, saying it had properly accounted for its relationships with specialty pharmacies and had found no illegal activity at the company. But not all investors were convinced, and the shares continued their slide.(on.wsj.com/1ibkTVO)

- General Motors, which has been delivering some of the richest operating profits in its 107-year history, has decided to do something it hasn't done in nearly a decade: give its veteran U.S. factory workers a raise. (on.wsj.com/1OTv6ol)

- Wal Mart Stores Inc, the world's largest retailer by revenue, asked the Federal Aviation Administration in a letter for permission to use outdoor unmanned aircraft to test everything from package delivery to inventory management. To date, drone tests "have been strictly limited to indoor tests," the retailer said in the letter, which was submitted Monday. (on.wsj.com/1OTvmUo)

Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
