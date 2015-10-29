PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Oct 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Drugmakers Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc are considering combining, in what would be a blockbuster merger capping off a torrid stretch for health care and other takeovers. Pfizer recently approached Allergan about a deal, according to people familiar with the matter, with one of them adding that the process is early and may not yield an agreement. Other details of the talks are unclear. (on.wsj.com/1LD8eFO)

- Federal Reserve officials Wednesday kept short-term interest rates unchanged near zero, but opened the door more explicitly than they have before to raising rates at a final 2015 meeting in December. (on.wsj.com/1OZcJOK)

- Toshiba Corp said Wednesday it would sell its image-sensor unit to Sony Corp, as Toshiba presses to shed unprofitable businesses after an accounting scandal rocked the company earlier this year. (on.wsj.com/1Rfentr)

- Billionaire investors Carl Icahn and John Paulson are pressing American International Group Inc to split into three parts, the latest evidence of how new rules passed since the financial crisis are roiling the financial-services industry. (on.wsj.com/1MirVQy)

- Deutsche Bank AG will not pay shareholders a dividend this year or next, as the German lender tries to meet financial targets tied to a sweeping restructuring. (on.wsj.com/1WjLy09) (Compiled by Sneha Johny in Bengaluru)