FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
November 2, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 2 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Sprint Corp Chief Executive Marcelo Claure is looking to shave as much as $2.5 billion from the company's operating expenses in the next six months. Among the first things to go: free water bottles and yogurt.(on.wsj.com/1N6CUNG)

- A short seller attacking Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has pulled back on hints that he would unleash new bombshell revelations Monday about the drug company. (on.wsj.com/1KRISA2)

- The Affordable Care Act's third open enrollment season got under way, with a new array of health plans that show how the law's influence is starting to transform the insurance industry. (on.wsj.com/1Wq1EdV)

- There is a new price surge in the pharmaceutical industry - for a limited number of government-issued vouchers that drug makers, including AbbVie Inc and Sanofi SA, are buying to speed products to market. (on.wsj.com/1NLeufs)

- The United Auto Workers union is facing new pressures after a split vote at two plants showed the union's leadership still has much work ahead if it wants members to ratify a new four-year contract with General Motors Co. (on.wsj.com/1MsbnW9)

- Newspaper publisher Freedom Communications Inc, owner of the Orange County Register, on Sunday filed for bankruptcy-court protection with a plan to sell the beleaguered company to a local investment group led by the company's publisher. (on.wsj.com/1RItgEh) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.