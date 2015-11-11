PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 11

Nov 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in The Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Indian government eased local-sourcing requirements for international retailers, who are looking to set up shop in the country, lifted foreign-investment limits in a handful of industries and announced a series of other measures aimed at attracting capital from overseas. (on.wsj.com/1iSZBwx)

- Aung San Suu Kyi won re-election to Myanmar's legislature as her National League for Democracy party swept almost all of the seats announced in the latest batch of results from the country's elections, though the military will retain considerable power in any new government.(on.wsj.com/1HwTEB8)

- Alibaba Group Holding Executive Chairman Jack Ma said the company plans to serve two billion customers world-wide within a decade. Business groups and brands are increasingly scrutinizing AliExpress, worried it will send counterfeits from Chinese factories straight into consumers' hands on a global scale. (on.wsj.com/1Mzur9v)

- Japan's first commercial jetliner, made by Mitsubishi Materials Corp, completed its maiden test flight after repeated delays - an important milestone toward planned service in the fleets of United States, Japanese and other airlines. (on.wsj.com/1HwSa9Q)

- Public prosecutors said negligence likely played a role in a catastrophic dam failure in southeast Brazil that devastated communities, caused widespread environmental destruction and killed at least six people in the global mining industry's biggest-ever dam collapse. (on.wsj.com/1L9AUTf)

- Safeway Inc spent about $350 million to build clinics in more than 800 of its supermarkets to offer blood tests by startup Theranos Inc. The tests did not begin and the clinics are now used largely for flu shots and travel-related vaccines, and the two companies have been negotiating to officially dissolve their partnership. (on.wsj.com/1HGBVlv)

- FanDuel Inc and DraftKings Inc have been told to shut down in New York, in the latest blow for the daily fantasy-sports industry. The New York Attorney General's office said the games constitute illegal gambling and are subject to criminal penalties. (on.wsj.com/1M4SZFR)

- Molson Coors Brewing Co is nearing a deal to buy the rest of the MillerCoors LLC's United States joint venture in a $12 billion deal that would pave the way for SABMiller PLC to cement its blockbuster sale to Anheuser-Busch InBev . (on.wsj.com/1kKp3pf)