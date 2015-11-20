PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Nov 20

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Horizon Pharma PLC withdrew its roughly $1 billion unsolicited offer for Depomed Inc after a California court blocked the bid, saying it was based on Horizon's improper use of confidential information. (on.wsj.com/1YjyIlg)

- Federal regulators approved, on Thursday, the production and commercial sale of a strain of salmon whose DNA has been altered to make it grow faster, marking the first U.S. approval for a genetically modified animal raised for human consumption. (on.wsj.com/1YjyMBx)

- White House and congressional staffers have asked Silicon Valley executives for new talks in Washington, D.C., to resolve a standoff over encrypted communication tools in the wake of the Paris terrorist attacks, people familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/1YjA6EB)

- Pfizer Inc and the U.S. Treasury were on a collision course on Thursday as the company pressed forward with a possible foreign merger that would lower its tax rate even as the government released new rules to curb such deals. The proposed Pfizer combination, with Dublin-based Allergan PLC , would be the largest ever to move a U.S. company to a lower-tax jurisdiction. (on.wsj.com/1YjAdjq)

- The biggest U.S. health insurer said it has suffered major losses on policies sold on the Affordable Care Act's exchanges and will consider withdrawing from them, adding to worries about the future of marketplaces at the heart of the Obama administration's signature health law. (on.wsj.com/1YjAbYS) (Compiled by Mansi Goenka in Bengaluru)